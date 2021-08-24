Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA todaysaid it is going to open its first-ever city store in India at Mumbai, which would be more accessible to its customers in the city.

After opening a large-format store in Navi Mumbai last year, IKEA is now opening a small city store at Worli, Mumbai, located at Kamala Mills, said a statement.

"In line with IKEA’s long-term commitment to Maharashtra and India, the Worli store will be the first of its kind in India, following cities such as Paris, Moscow and Shanghai," said a statement.

The Worli City Store will be followed by a second city store in Mumbai, said IKEA, adding that it believes strongly in the Indian market potential and there will be further store openings in the next year.

Per Hornell, Market & Expansion Manager, IKEA India said,“Mumbai is one of our most important markets. Our goal is to always be close to our customers, become more accessible, convenient, and create a great IKEA experience wherever and whenever they want. With our first IKEA India city store in Worli, we will continue to meet many more people in Mumbai with our beautiful, affordable and sustainable home furnishings solutions for creating a better everyday life at home. As part of our omnichannel approach, we will continue to introduce new meeting points to meet new customer expectations, always with the customers’ needs and dreams in mind."

With a range of over 6,000 well-designed, good quality, affordable, sustainable products and room sets for inspiration, the store promises everything for your home to help you do more with every space in the house. Out of the 6000+ products, 2,200 products will be available for takeaway and the rest will be home delivered.

“IKEA has the ambition to meet 200 million people in India over the next few years with an omnichannel approach. This store will be the third physical store that IKEA opens in India," it said in a statement.

The first store opened in Hyderabad in 2019, followed by its Navi Mumbai store in December 2020 and has been a popular destination for Mumbai shoppers. The third large IKEA store is expected to open in Bengaluru next year. Earlier this year, it launched the IKEA shopping app. As part of the omnichannel expansion, since 2019 IKEA India has had an eCommerce presence in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Recently expanded eCommerce in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodra and Bengaluru as part of its omnichannel expansion.

The city store would have a restaurant and services such as remote planning, personal shopper besides Click & Collect under its omnichannel landscape.

The city store format allows IKEA to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience the IKEA offer.

“Consumers will be able to shop the IKEA range based on a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience. It is between 50,000 - 100,000 sq ft, whereas the traditional big IKEA blue box, is typically 400,000 - 500,000 sq ft,"the statement said.

The store in Worli will be 80,000 sq ft and will open towards the end of 2021, complete with all safe shopping measures in place.

Along with the restaurant, services such as remote planning, personal shopper and Click & Collect will also be available at the store to contribute to the seamless customer shopping experience in the IKEA omnichannel landscape. IKEA believes strongly in the Indian market potential and there will be further store openings in the next year. The Worli City Store will be followed by a second city store.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.