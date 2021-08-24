IKEA India to launch its first city store in Mumbai at end of this year

Per Hornell, Market & Expansion Manager, IKEA India said,“Mumbai is one of our most important markets. Our goal is to always be close to our customers, become more accessible, convenient, and create a great IKEA experience wherever and whenever they want. With our first IKEA India city store in Worli, we will continue to meet many more people in Mumbai with our beautiful, affordable and sustainable home furnishings solutions for creating a better everyday life at home. As part of our omnichannel approach, we will continue to introduce new meeting points to meet new customer expectations, always with the customers’ needs and dreams in mind."