IL&FS transfers Pune Sholapur Road asset to Invit at enterprise value of ₹2,000 cr1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 07:44 PM IST
‘With this transfer, secured lenders of this asset will get full recovery of their dues under the Invit structure while the group lenders will be issued Invit units as settlements for their loans,’ IL&FS said
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in a statement said, as part its debt resolution strategy, it has completed transfer of its fifth road asset — Pune Sholapur Road Development Company Limited (PSRDCL) — to Roadstar Infra Investment Trust (Invit).
