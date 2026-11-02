'I'm the CEO': Why boss paid ₹2.7 lakh in compensation after employee was unfairly sacked - What really happened?

An employment tribunal in the United Kingdom (UK) has ordered a charity organisation to pay over £2,000 (approximately ₹2.7 lakh) in compensation to an employee for her unfair dismissal, according to a report by The Independent.

Julie Mayes, a community support worker at The Carrbridge Centre in Wirral, Merseyside, asserted that she was sacked after complaining about the chief executive officer (CEO), Matthew Gibbs's arrogant and 'inappropriate sexualised behaviour'.

‘I am the CEO’ Mayes recalled Gibbs shouting on several occasions and hurling boxes. She said that when she confronted him and tried to stop him from being hostile towards volunteers, Gibbs shouted, "I am the CEO" at her.

Mayes further claimed that Gibbs made sexually inappropriate remarks at the workplace.

What actually happened? She began working at the charity on January 4, 2022, supporting vulnerable families, children and elderly residents.

The tribunal noted that relations between Mayes and Gibbs had become increasingly strained over the preceding six to eight months, with his alleged aggressive conduct adding to tensions in the workplace.

On July 18, 2024, Mayes brought Gibbs's conduct to the attention of two charity trustees during a meeting. She pointed out that some volunteers and people using the centre had previously suffered abuse and said his behaviour risked bringing back distressing memories for them.

The situation escalated again on August 21, when a service user raised concerns about crates obstructing the centre's entrance. Gibbs allegedly responded by shouting and swearing at volunteers. When Mayes stepped in to address the situation, he reportedly directed his anger at her.

According to the tribunal, Gibbs shouted directly at Mayes, repeatedly insisting, “I am the CEO”. The confrontation left her extremely upset. Mayes later recalled leaving the centre, getting into her car and breaking down in tears.

After the incident, the charity instructed her to work from home.

On September 4, 2024, the trustees received an anonymous message claiming that Mayes had spoken about Gibbs's conduct at a community meeting. This led them to suspect that she was involved in an effort to oust the chief executive.

At a fact-finding meeting held on September 12, Mayes spoke about Gibbs's alleged aggressive conduct. She also raised the incident in which he had reportedly performed sexually suggestive dance moves at the Hub in front of members of the public, saying his actions were inappropriate.

However, the trustees questioned her about the community meeting without telling her in advance that the matter would be raised. Mayes was subsequently accused of being part of a group allegedly seeking to remove the charity's management and CEO.

The charity dismissed Mayes for gross misconduct on September 30, 2024. Although she challenged the decision through an appeal, the organisation stood by its decision. She subsequently took the matter to an employment tribunal in Liverpool.

Employment Judge Alan Johnson found in Mayes's favour, ruling that she had been unfairly dismissed. The tribunal found that the charity had not adequately assessed the evidence collected during its investigation. It also observed that the trustees had placed considerable weight on an anonymous witness's claims without properly establishing what Mayes had said at the community meeting.

Mayes had also argued that her dismissal was linked to a protected disclosure, but the tribunal did not uphold this part of her complaint.