‘Impromptu international jaunts on the rise’
Ease in obtaining visas for some countries and affordable fares plus increased connectivity are some reasons for travellers planning last-minute strips
Travel portals are seeing an increase in the tendency among Indian travellers to book last-minute international jaunts on short-haul destinations as visa facilities ease for some countries and fares become more affordable thanks to increased connectivity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message