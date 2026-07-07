In a flurry of deals, Adani mobilizes $10 bn in a week for capex boost

Barely two months after settling its major legal disputes in the US, the Adani Group has lined up nearly $10 billion in fresh capital and strategic investment commitments in the span of a week, providing early funding for the conglomerate's planned $100 billion investment programme through 2030.
The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners, including global investors and sovereign-backed entities. The flurry of deals marks one of the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian conglomerate in recent years and comes as the group accelerates investments across infrastructure, energy and manufacturing.
The fund mobilization includes $3.2 billion from equity through qualified placement of shares and a stake sale as well as a $6.6 billion commitment by strategic partners for joint investment to develop a port and an aluminium plant.