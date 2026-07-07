Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

In a flurry of deals, Adani mobilizes $10 bn in a week for capex boost

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
4 min read7 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners.
The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners.(AFP)
Summary

The fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners, including global investors and sovereign-backed entities. The flurry of deals marks one of the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian conglomerate in recent years.

Gift this article

Barely two months after settling its major legal disputes in the US, the Adani Group has lined up nearly $10 billion in fresh capital and strategic investment commitments in the span of a week, providing early funding for the conglomerate's planned $100 billion investment programme through 2030.

Barely two months after settling its major legal disputes in the US, the Adani Group has lined up nearly $10 billion in fresh capital and strategic investment commitments in the span of a week, providing early funding for the conglomerate's planned $100 billion investment programme through 2030.

The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners, including global investors and sovereign-backed entities. The flurry of deals marks one of the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian conglomerate in recent years and comes as the group accelerates investments across infrastructure, energy and manufacturing.

The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners, including global investors and sovereign-backed entities. The flurry of deals marks one of the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian conglomerate in recent years and comes as the group accelerates investments across infrastructure, energy and manufacturing.

The fund mobilization includes $3.2 billion from equity through qualified placement of shares and a stake sale as well as a $6.6 billion commitment by strategic partners for joint investment to develop a port and an aluminium plant.

Just three months ago, the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd had raised 24,930 crore ($2.6 billion) through a rights issue that closed in March. This was the second-largest rights issue in India following the 53,124 crore raised by Reliance Industries Ltd. in June 2020, as per Prime Database.

Also Read | Adani takes on Birla, Vedanta with $11.5 billion aluminium bet

Adani's string of deals announced within a matter of months is one of the largest fundraisers by an Indian conglomerate in a short span, second only to that of Reliance, which had raised about $20 billion within three months by selling stakes in Jio Platforms Ltd to multiple global investors in 2020.

Adani Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh had told Mint last year that the group plans to invest $100 billion over five years. For that, it would need to raise $30 billion to meet the equity part of the investment, with the rest expected to be funded through debt.

Mega fundraise

Among the deals announced is a 15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) qualified institutional placement of shares by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), launched on 2 July, the largest such transaction in India outside of financial institutions, as per Prime Database. Only State Bank of India has raised more capital through a single QIP, at 25,000 crore, the data shows.

Investors in the Adani Enterprises QIP include mutual funds such as HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF and Tata MF, as well as global investors including Capital Group, Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and Nomura.

A similar 10,000 crore ($1.1 billion) QIP is planned by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, with shareholders set to vote to ratify it on 25 July.

In another development, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on 30 June that it will sell a 49% stake in its new transshipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala to a unit of global shipping major MSC for $539 million. In addition, Terminal Investment Ltd (TIL), the investing company, has committed to pay $858 million by December 2028 as its share of costs for a $1.75 billion capacity expansion at the port.

Also Read | Adani launches $1.05 billion share sale in second phase of mega fundraising

The week's deal announcements were wrapped up on Thursday, with the signing of a $11.5 billion 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and the UAE’s IHC Group for a greenfield aluminium plant in Odisha. The foreign investor has committed to pay $5.75 billion as its share of investment over the coming five years, while Adani will come up with an equal sum.

The Adani Group did not respond to Mint’s request for a comment.

“The recent fundraising has strengthened Adani Group’s balance sheet and provides meaningful financial flexibility,” said Jay Agarwal, analyst- advisory at PL Capital. “The priority is likely to be the execution of the existing capex pipeline rather than aggressive expansion.”

Once large infrastructure projects begin contributing to earnings over the coming few years, the group’s free cash flow will improve, which could create room for gradual deleveraging, Agarwal said. The pace at which Adani deleverages, however, would depend on future capital allocation and investment opportunities, he added.

The Adani Group had a gross debt of $39.1 billion across its 10 listed companies as of 31 March 2026, an investor presentation showed. This compares to $33.9 billion of gross debt a year ago. The group reported $10 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for FY26.

Adani Enterprises, which makes bulk of the conglomerate’s investments and hence has raised the most capital, was positioned at the centre of India’s capex cycle, giving investors multiyear earnings visibility, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on 23 June.

The company’s portfolio spans airports, roads, data centres, renewable energy equipment manufacturing, copper, mining, poly-vinyl chloride, defence, and now aluminium.

Also Read | US court refuses to dismiss Gautam Adani case, questions settlement bid

“AEL is now entering a large earnings monetization phase, with multiple businesses reaching scale simultaneously,” the Morgan Stanley analysts noted. “Although we expect net debt to rise in absolute terms as capex momentum remains strong, net/Ebitda should improve as Ebitda ramps up across its key businesses.”

The fundraising spate comes soon after the Adani Group settled its key legal cases in the US, including a $275-million settlement in May between Adani Enterprises and the US Treasury over the purchase of sanctioned Iranian gas, as well as separate settlements by Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department over bribery allegations.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIn a flurry of deals, Adani mobilizes $10 bn in a week for capex boost

In a flurry of deals, Adani mobilizes $10 bn in a week for capex boost

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
4 min read7 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners.
The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners.(AFP)
Summary

The fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners, including global investors and sovereign-backed entities. The flurry of deals marks one of the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian conglomerate in recent years.

Gift this article

Barely two months after settling its major legal disputes in the US, the Adani Group has lined up nearly $10 billion in fresh capital and strategic investment commitments in the span of a week, providing early funding for the conglomerate's planned $100 billion investment programme through 2030.

Barely two months after settling its major legal disputes in the US, the Adani Group has lined up nearly $10 billion in fresh capital and strategic investment commitments in the span of a week, providing early funding for the conglomerate's planned $100 billion investment programme through 2030.

The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners, including global investors and sovereign-backed entities. The flurry of deals marks one of the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian conglomerate in recent years and comes as the group accelerates investments across infrastructure, energy and manufacturing.

The Gautam Adani-led group's fund mobilization spans equity raises, stake sales and long-term commitments from strategic partners, including global investors and sovereign-backed entities. The flurry of deals marks one of the largest capital-raising exercises by an Indian conglomerate in recent years and comes as the group accelerates investments across infrastructure, energy and manufacturing.

The fund mobilization includes $3.2 billion from equity through qualified placement of shares and a stake sale as well as a $6.6 billion commitment by strategic partners for joint investment to develop a port and an aluminium plant.

Just three months ago, the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd had raised 24,930 crore ($2.6 billion) through a rights issue that closed in March. This was the second-largest rights issue in India following the 53,124 crore raised by Reliance Industries Ltd. in June 2020, as per Prime Database.

Also Read | Adani takes on Birla, Vedanta with $11.5 billion aluminium bet

Adani's string of deals announced within a matter of months is one of the largest fundraisers by an Indian conglomerate in a short span, second only to that of Reliance, which had raised about $20 billion within three months by selling stakes in Jio Platforms Ltd to multiple global investors in 2020.

Adani Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh had told Mint last year that the group plans to invest $100 billion over five years. For that, it would need to raise $30 billion to meet the equity part of the investment, with the rest expected to be funded through debt.

Mega fundraise

Among the deals announced is a 15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) qualified institutional placement of shares by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), launched on 2 July, the largest such transaction in India outside of financial institutions, as per Prime Database. Only State Bank of India has raised more capital through a single QIP, at 25,000 crore, the data shows.

Investors in the Adani Enterprises QIP include mutual funds such as HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF and Tata MF, as well as global investors including Capital Group, Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and Nomura.

A similar 10,000 crore ($1.1 billion) QIP is planned by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, with shareholders set to vote to ratify it on 25 July.

In another development, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on 30 June that it will sell a 49% stake in its new transshipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala to a unit of global shipping major MSC for $539 million. In addition, Terminal Investment Ltd (TIL), the investing company, has committed to pay $858 million by December 2028 as its share of costs for a $1.75 billion capacity expansion at the port.

Also Read | Adani launches $1.05 billion share sale in second phase of mega fundraising

The week's deal announcements were wrapped up on Thursday, with the signing of a $11.5 billion 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and the UAE’s IHC Group for a greenfield aluminium plant in Odisha. The foreign investor has committed to pay $5.75 billion as its share of investment over the coming five years, while Adani will come up with an equal sum.

The Adani Group did not respond to Mint’s request for a comment.

“The recent fundraising has strengthened Adani Group’s balance sheet and provides meaningful financial flexibility,” said Jay Agarwal, analyst- advisory at PL Capital. “The priority is likely to be the execution of the existing capex pipeline rather than aggressive expansion.”

Once large infrastructure projects begin contributing to earnings over the coming few years, the group’s free cash flow will improve, which could create room for gradual deleveraging, Agarwal said. The pace at which Adani deleverages, however, would depend on future capital allocation and investment opportunities, he added.

The Adani Group had a gross debt of $39.1 billion across its 10 listed companies as of 31 March 2026, an investor presentation showed. This compares to $33.9 billion of gross debt a year ago. The group reported $10 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for FY26.

Adani Enterprises, which makes bulk of the conglomerate’s investments and hence has raised the most capital, was positioned at the centre of India’s capex cycle, giving investors multiyear earnings visibility, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on 23 June.

The company’s portfolio spans airports, roads, data centres, renewable energy equipment manufacturing, copper, mining, poly-vinyl chloride, defence, and now aluminium.

Also Read | US court refuses to dismiss Gautam Adani case, questions settlement bid

“AEL is now entering a large earnings monetization phase, with multiple businesses reaching scale simultaneously,” the Morgan Stanley analysts noted. “Although we expect net debt to rise in absolute terms as capex momentum remains strong, net/Ebitda should improve as Ebitda ramps up across its key businesses.”

The fundraising spate comes soon after the Adani Group settled its key legal cases in the US, including a $275-million settlement in May between Adani Enterprises and the US Treasury over the purchase of sanctioned Iranian gas, as well as separate settlements by Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department over bribery allegations.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIn a flurry of deals, Adani mobilizes $10 bn in a week for capex boost
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP