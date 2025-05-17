In a trade war, Walmart lacks some of Amazon’s ammunition

Such a premium leaves Walmart very little room for error in a world where so much can go wrong. Walmart noted Thursday that more than two-thirds of the goods it sells in U.S. stores come from the U.S. “But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins," Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said on the company’s earnings call.