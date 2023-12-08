In another top-level exit, Wipro’s head of large deals team quits

BENGALURU :The executive who headed Wipro Ltd’s large deals team has resigned, dealing another blow to chief executive Thierry Delaporte who has struggled to retain top leaders and turn around the software services company since he took over in July 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cincinnati, Obhi-based Stephanie Traumtan, who was recruited from Accenture Plc. as Wipro’s chief growth officer nearly three years ago, was among the most high-profile executives hired by Delaporte. She resigned on Friday, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

A string of senior management departures at India's fourth-largest software services company is disconcerting for analysts and investors. Eight of Wipro's 11-member executive committee members are new faces who joined over the last three years. Jatin Dalal, the former chief financial officer, resigned in September.

“As part of its ongoing transformation, Wipro today announced changes to its Chief Growth Office (CGO). As part of the changes, CGO Stephanie Trautman will be stepping down from her role, effective December 31, 2023," Wipro said.

Significantly, Wipro’s Large Deals team, comprising at least a dozen executives, will no longer work as a centralised unit, and will now work with industry-focused business units.

"Over the past few months, we have started integrating the Strategic Pursuits team, formerly under the CGO, into our Strategic Market Units (SMUs)," Delaporte said in a statement.

“Embedding this function within the SMUs allows us to build on the processes and approaches developed by the CGO and bring this experienced team closer to clients and on-the-ground sales teams," he said. “This integrated approach will help us uncover new growth opportunities, enhance our speed to market as well as success rate in deal wins."

Wipro’s decision to hire Trautman in February 2021 also saw Accenture approach a New York court to implement a non-compete agreement with its former executive, making it a rare instance of an IT services firm seeking to adjudicate non-compete employment clauses. The case was later settled out of court.

Wipro's quarterly dollar revenue fell 2.3% sequentially in the September quarter. For the December quarter, the company expects growth to decline by up to 3.5% in constant currency terms.

