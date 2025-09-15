Tesla’s $1 trillion gamble on Elon Musk — explained in 5 charts

The package has drawn criticism in light of Tesla’s recent performance. The company has faced slowing sales, rising competition, and reputational risks tied to Musk’s political activities. Tesla’s earnings reflect these pressures. It reported a year-on-year decline in its Ebitda in seven of the past eight quarters. Despite this, Tesla's board believes Elon Musk can achieve the stretch goals and that the trillion-dollar compensation is needed to retain him. Shareholders will vote on the package in November.