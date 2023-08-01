comScore
Business News/ Companies / In Pics: Apple, Microsoft steal world’s top 2 companies' position by market capitalisation

In Pics: Apple, Microsoft steal world’s top 2 companies' position by market capitalisation

6 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

Amid the race to become global AI leader, both App... more

By July 2023 end, both American tech giants Apple and Microsoft remained the top two global companies by market capitalisation. 
1/6By July 2023 end, both American tech giants Apple and Microsoft remained the top two global companies by market capitalisation. 
In July, Apple became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files (REUTERS)
2/6In July, Apple became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files (REUTERS)
While, Microsoft's market cap stood at $2.49 trillion at the end of July. (REUTERS)
3/6While, Microsoft's market cap stood at $2.49 trillion at the end of July. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, all thanks to the growth in its cloud computing and office software businesses. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (REUTERS)
4/6FILE PHOTO: Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, all thanks to the growth in its cloud computing and office software businesses. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (REUTERS)
Apple is scheduled to to announce its earnings for the April-June quarter on Thursday. (PTI)
5/6Apple is scheduled to to announce its earnings for the April-June quarter on Thursday. (PTI)
So far in 2023, Apple stock is up over 51%, which is all time high.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo (REUTERS)
6/6So far in 2023, Apple stock is up over 51%, which is all time high.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo (REUTERS)
