Incoming Starbucks CEO’s tall order: Calming anxious employees

At the company’s Seattle headquarters and across its U.S. cafes, the reception is more mixed. Some Starbucks workers said the rapid turnover in the CEO role—Niccol will be the company’s fourth in less than three years—is fatiguing. Many said they were hopeful that Niccol’s restaurant-industry experience would lead to improvements, though some felt jarred by former CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s abrupt August ouster, a year and a half into the job.