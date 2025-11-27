Incubate Fund Asia kicks off fundraising spree, plans two new funds
The flurry of activity comes at a time when multiple private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms have hit the market to raise capital. PE players like ChrysCapital, Kedaara, and Multiples, as well as VC firms like Blume Ventures and India Quotient have recently closed new funds.
Incubate Fund Asia, backer of firms such as M2P and Captain Fresh, is kicking off a fundraising spree with its fourth India-focused seed fund. It will launch with an initial corpus of $60 million, up from $30 million in the last fund, and the fundraising process is slated to begin next month, founder and general partner Nao Murakami told Mint.