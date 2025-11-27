Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / Incubate Fund Asia kicks off fundraising spree, plans two new funds

Incubate Fund Asia kicks off fundraising spree, plans two new funds

Mansi Verma

The flurry of activity comes at a time when multiple private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms have hit the market to raise capital. PE players like ChrysCapital, Kedaara, and Multiples, as well as VC firms like Blume Ventures and India Quotient have recently closed new funds.

Incubate Fund Asia is part of the larger Incubate Fund group headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through independent sister funds across Brazil, the US, and India, and has built a global presence with offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, São Paulo and Mountain View.
Gift this article

Incubate Fund Asia, backer of firms such as M2P and Captain Fresh, is kicking off a fundraising spree with its fourth India-focused seed fund. It will launch with an initial corpus of $60 million, up from $30 million in the last fund, and the fundraising process is slated to begin next month, founder and general partner Nao Murakami told Mint.

Incubate Fund Asia, backer of firms such as M2P and Captain Fresh, is kicking off a fundraising spree with its fourth India-focused seed fund. It will launch with an initial corpus of $60 million, up from $30 million in the last fund, and the fundraising process is slated to begin next month, founder and general partner Nao Murakami told Mint.

In parallel, the firm is evaluating a second vehicle with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, targeting a corpus equal to or slightly higher than its previous $200 million fund. This vehicle is expected to hit the market in six to nine months.

In parallel, the firm is evaluating a second vehicle with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, targeting a corpus equal to or slightly higher than its previous $200 million fund. This vehicle is expected to hit the market in six to nine months.

The flurry of activity comes at a time when multiple private equity and venture capital firms have hit the market to raise capital. Private equity players such as ChrysCapital, Kedaara Capital and Multiples Alternate Asset Management, as well as venture capital firms, including Blume Ventures and India Quotient, have recently closed new funds.

Also Read | 'India IPO boom narrows private equity returns gap with China'

“India has become a huge area of interest for overseas LPs, especially because the IPO market is now wide open," Murakami said. “There is no other such market in South-East Asia with such phenomenal exit opportunities."

Incubate Fund Asia is part of the larger Incubate Fund group headquartered in Tokyo.

The group operates through independent sister funds across Brazil, the US, and India, and has built a global presence with offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, São Paulo and Mountain View.

Also Read | Ed tech startup WizKlub raises 6 crore led by Incubate Fund India

The Japanese parent fund has backed over 200 startups, while the Asia/India arm has been actively investing in early-stage companies since 2016.

Across its first three funds, Incubate Fund Asia has invested in companies such as Captain Fresh, Yulu, ShopKirana and Plum.

Murakami said the firm is now looking to diversify its LP base “in terms of both geography and type of investor profile", with a focus on attracting more institutional investors from Europe, the UK and the US. While Japan will continue to make up more than 50% of the LP base, South Korea is also “catching up", he added.

Also Read | SIDBI Venture Capital announces 1,005 crore first close for spacetech fund

A growing number of Japanese VC and PE firms have been redirecting capital to India, drawn by a healthier exit environment and stronger portfolio outcomes relative to both Japan and the broader APAC region.

Fundraising is undoubtedly more crowded and, while the capital is still there, LPs are deploying more selectively. Managers today need a clearer track record, stronger governance and sharper positioning to break through the noise," said Shreevardhan Sinha, senior partner at Desai & Diwanji. “Diversifying the LP base reduces reliance on any one geography or economic cycle and improves capital stability across fund cycles. US, UK and European LPs continue to see India as a structural growth story."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a correspondent at Mint, writing about the Indian tech and startup ecosystem, with a focus on edtech and fintech. Her coverage spans new-age businesses and their funding landscape, including private equity and venture capital. Previously, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she wrote about the startup ecosystem with a focus on edtech businesses and the evolving world of jobs. She holds a master's degree in Journalism from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.