MUMBAI : Gold loan non-banking lender Indel Money aims to double its gold loan portfolio to ₹700 crore in the current fiscal and ₹1000 crore next fiscal.

To fund this expansion, the NBFC is in talks with private equity funds to raise ₹400 crore over the next 2-3 years. The company plans to divest 15% of its promoter stake as it charts out a faster growth trajectory by entering new geographies this fiscal, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Indel Money is aiming to double its gold loan portfolio by 2022-23 from that of 2020-21 banking on sustained recovery of the economy, revival of the economic activities, subsequent growth in gold loan demand and its accelerated expansion plan across India," the release said.

Indel Money’s gold loan portfolio as on March 31, 2021 stood at ₹309.97 crore. The company which has a robust presence with 225 branches in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Puducherry now plans to foray into Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal in Q1FY23 and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by Q4 FY23 to build a stronger market presence and increase disbursal.

With this, the company aims to expand its branch network to more than 500 branches across 11 states by 2023.

“In 2022, we’ll be mainly focussing on the Tier 2 and 3 markets to further expand our presence. By deploying digital capabilities, following the hub support model and leveraging the gold-loan co-lending partnership with banks, our goal is to make our gold loan services accessible to a larger population. In this phase of growth, we’ll continue to focus on the under-served rural and semi-urban regions," said Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money.

As on 31 December 2021, the company had reported net loss of ₹5.9 crore as compared to net profit of ₹2.3 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

