Indel Money in talks with PE investors to raise Rs400 crore

“In 2022, we’ll be mainly focussing on the Tier 2 and 3 markets to further expand our presence. By deploying digital capabilities, following the hub support model and leveraging the gold-loan co-lending partnership with banks, our goal is to make our gold loan services accessible to a larger population. In this phase of growth, we’ll continue to focus on the under-served rural and semi-urban regions," said Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money.

