An indelible ink maker looks to make a mark beyond the poll booth
Summary
- The tiny PSU was founded in 1937 by Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, maharaja of the kingdom of Mysore. Despite being in business for nearly nine decades, MPVL has not really tried to venture beyond its core business—the indelible ink. But the winds of change are now blowing across the company.
Mysuru: Come election time, employees at Mysore Paints & Varnish Ltd (MPVL), a public sector undertaking owned by the Karnataka government, try to steer clear of their colleague K. Vishalakshi. With good reason, for the assistant works manager is always on the hunt for clean fingers to test the efficacy of the company’s flagship product: the ink used to mark voters in India’s elections. “My hand will almost be black during those times," she tells Mint with a rueful smile.
She may be playing a huge role behind the scenes of India’s national election, the largest democratic exercise in the world, but for all that, 42-year-old Vishalakshi is a simple, unassuming person. The post-graduate in organic chemistry, who also heads the quality department of the company, is responsible for ensuring that the ink leaves an indelible mark on the voter, one that will remain for at least 72 hours.
A voter’s finger is marked with indelible ink in the polling booth to prevent bogus voting—the casting of multiple votes. It was introduced in 1962 after rising instances of voting fraud in the first two general elections (1951-52 and 1957). Back then, indelible ink was the single most important instrument to prevent the malaise—voter identity cards were introduced only in 1993. MPVL has been the sole supplier of the indelible ink to the Election Commission ever since it was first used. The company was founded in 1937 by Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, maharaja of the kingdom of Mysore. The ink remains its flagship product and accounts for the bulk of its revenue even today.