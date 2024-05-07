An indelible ink maker looks to make a mark beyond the poll booth

There are scattered reports about issues with the ink in every election, but the MPVL brass say no evidence has been presented of any defect. “We have not faced a single rejection since 1962 and no documented case of a quality issue has come up so far," claims Irfan. Quality apart, quantity is also critical. Each phial contains 10 cc of ink, which is enough to mark 700 voters. Each booth gets two phials as the average voter count for each booth is roughly 1,400 voters. “We take abundant care to ensure phials have the right quantity of ink. Otherwise, the booth runs the risk of running out of ink mid-way during the polls," says Vishalakshi. The quality check does not end at MPVL; after the consignment is received at the state headquarters of the Election Commission, random samples are taken and sent to NPL for testing. Only after receipt of the results are the phials shipped to various polling booths.