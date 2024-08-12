Independence Day 2024: Vistara announces special sale with flight tickets starting at ₹1,578

  • Vistara Freedom Sale: The domestic one-way fares will start at 1,578 for Economy Class, 2,678 for Premium Economy and 9,978 for Business Class.

Written By Riya R Alex
12 Aug 2024
Vistara Airlines announces Freedom Sale.
Vistara Airlines announces Freedom Sale.(PTI)

Vistara Airlines has announced Freedom Sale to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day. The airline will offer discounted fares for domestic and international destinations across all cabin classes.

The domestic one-way fares will start at 1,578 for Economy Class for travelling from Bagdogra to Dibrugarh, 2,678 for Premium Economy class from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, and 9,978 for Business Class from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

 

The international return all-inclusive fares will start from 11,978 for Economy Class for flights from Delhi to Kathmandu. In the premium economy range, fares will start from 13,978 from Delhi to Kathmandu and for the business class the fares will start from 46,978 for the same destination.

To avail the discount, customers should book their tickets by 23:59 hours on August 15 for travelling till October 31.

 

Travellers can book the tickets through the official website, www.airvistara.com, both iOS and Android mobile apps of Vistara, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s call centres, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and travel agents.

According to Vistara’s website, the sale will be valid on direct flights for one-way travel and return travel in Economy Class, Premium Economy, and Business Class when flying within India.

 

Discount can only be availed for international destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bali, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Dubai, Doha, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London, Malé, Mauritius, Muscat, and Singapore, Paris. The discounted fares will only be applicable on selected routes.

For domestic destinations, the sale fare will only be applicable on base fares, other charges will be added to this fare including convenience fee when the booking is done directly through Vistara. International tickets are inclusive of convenience fees.

The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and regular fares will be applicable if the seats are sold out.This offer cannot be clubbed with other vouchers, corporate discounts, and Vistara direct benefits.

The sale is also not applicable on tickets booked for groups and infants. Bookings done under the Freedom sale are non-refundable and taxes and fees will be fully refundable. Interested customers must visit the official website of Vistara airlines, www.airvistara.com for further details on the Freedom Sale.

