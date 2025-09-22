Independent director urges Noel Tata to refocus Tata International amid losses
Tata International, which primarily trades iron ore, coal and agricultural goods, including oilseeds and pulses, has been in losses for the past two fiscal years.
Bengaluru and Mumbai: An independent director at Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has urged Tata International Ltd (TIL) to adopt a more focused business strategy and deliver consistent profitability, according to two executives aware of the matter.