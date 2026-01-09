At the company's annual general meeting late in August 2025, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani spoke of his company's growth trajectory — one which echoes in other large business houses, too. "In just one generation, Reliance has transformed itself from a Fortune 1000 company to a Fortune 40 global powerhouse, creating over $200 billion in value – all within India," Ambani said. "But the best of Reliance is yet to come. In 2022, I made a promise that we will double Reliance by the end of our Golden Decade. At that time, our Ebitda was about ₹1.25 lakh crore ($ 14.6 billion). I reiterate that Reliance will more than double its Ebitda by the end of its Golden Decade in 2027." Ebitda, short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, reprsents the operational profitability of a company.