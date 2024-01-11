India a high-growth, stable market attracting big investments: NTT
Doug Adams, CEO and president of NTT Global Data Centre, said the Japanese telecom giant expects its India business to grow faster as AI and other advanced technology gain prominence
NEW DELHI : Data center and IT infrastructure provider NTT is massively expanding its presence in India, which it considers to be both geopolitically stable and the world’s fastest growing data center market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message