‘India a priority market for eBay’

If you look at the process of exports, it has eased up. But are we there in terms of the full ease of doing business? Not yet, honestly—in the large region that I handle for eBay, when I look at other countries that compete with Indian sellers, they have a much easier way to export. The good part is that the government is aware of it. They understand the issues that we face. They have simplified some of it, but there’s a long way to go.