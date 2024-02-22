India a top priority market for KKR’s Asia infra play
Going ahead, KKR aims to diversify its Indian portfolio equally across roads, renewables, and other promising sectors
Mumbai: Global investing firm KKR plans to channel a substantial portion of its newly raised $6.4 billion pan-Asian infrastructure fund into India, according to Hardik Shah, partner and head of Infrastructure Investing in India for KKR. Given its strategic importance in KKR's global infrastructure investment strategy, India is poised to see a significant increase in investments.