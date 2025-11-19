Bosch, Endurance say ready to meet govt ABS mandate for smaller bikes, allay supply fears of auto lobby
Bosch and Endurance Technologies are ready to meet potential demand for anti-lock braking systems in two-wheelers, allaying supply fears of bike and scooter makers. Read the latest in India's attempt to shift to safer brakes for all two wheelers — a move being opposed by its makers on cost worries.
New Delhi: Bosch Ltd and Endurance Technologies, two of India's largest manufacturers of anti-lock braking systems, or ABS, have told investors that they will be able to meet a demand surge for such brakes if the government goes ahead with a plan to make them mandatory for all two-wheelers.