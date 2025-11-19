On it post-earnings call on 13 November, Endurance's managing director Anurag Jain said the company has ordered a production line that can help increase ABS capacity by 1.2 million units and is ready to order a similar line depending on the government decision — taking up the new capacity to 2.4 million. “We have a line of sight to use that line but we'll have to see what is the timeline which comes under this new guideline and the second 1.2 million line we will order based on this guideline, which we get this month," Jain said, adding that its current capacity of 640,000 will be fully utilised to meet ABS demand by the end of March 2026.