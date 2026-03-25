BENGALURU/MUMBAI: As digital ad budgets become more contested, Amazon is using its 10-year anniversary in India to push a pitch focused on measurable outcomes across platforms.
At 10, Amazon Ads sharpens commerce-led play in a crowding ad market
SummaryAs media consumption fragments and competition rises, Amazon Ads is doubling down on its full-funnel approach, taking on Google, Meta, and emerging rivals in India.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: As digital ad budgets become more contested, Amazon is using its 10-year anniversary in India to push a pitch focused on measurable outcomes across platforms.
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