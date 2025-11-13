Belgium's Lotus Bakeries sets sights on India’s middle-class cookie jar
Lotus Bakeries has partnered with Mondelez to expand the Biscoff brand in India's growing biscuit market. It aims to become the third-largest cookie brand globally, with India playing a key role in its ambitions.
New Delhi: Belgium’s Lotus Bakeries, the maker of Biscoff biscuits, is banking on Mondelez’s powerful distribution network to reach more middle-income consumers and capture a larger share of India’s snacks market, which is expected to grow to more than ₹1 trillion by 2033.