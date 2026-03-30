Mumbai: The cement industry is bracing for a sharp price increase in April as the fallout from the war in West Asia drives up production costs. UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest producer, is set to be the first to increase its price, according to an executive in the know.
Cement to get dearer as Iran war pinches manufacturers
SummaryIndia’s cement leaders are set to hike prices in April to offset a massive spike in fuel and packaging costs driven by the war in West Asia. While the increases aim to protect margins, they threaten to raise construction costs.
Mumbai: The cement industry is bracing for a sharp price increase in April as the fallout from the war in West Asia drives up production costs. UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest producer, is set to be the first to increase its price, according to an executive in the know.
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