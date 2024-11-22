Bulk drug makers to benefit from price stability but need to improve efficiency to compete with Chinese rivals: Experts
SummaryFalling API prices in India are expected to stabilise, offering some relief to local manufacturers who face competition from lower-priced Chinese products. While prices have dropped, companies must enhance operational efficiency to maintain competitiveness.
Mumbai: Softening prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) are likely to stabilise in the months ahead and bring relief to Indian manufacturers, but they will still have to improve their operational efficiency to compete against Chinese rivals, industry executives and analysts said.