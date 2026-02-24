New Delhi: How much chicory is in your coffee? If you’re not sure or don’t care, you will get to know starting in July, when the percentage of chicory will be displayed quite prominently on coffee powder packs.
FSSAI's big coffee shake-up: Chicory content must be prominently displayed on front of pack from 1 July
SummaryNestlé, HUL, and other major coffee players must prominently display chicory content on their packs, a significant shift to boost consumer awareness and transparency.
New Delhi: How much chicory is in your coffee? If you’re not sure or don’t care, you will get to know starting in July, when the percentage of chicory will be displayed quite prominently on coffee powder packs.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More