Masking bitterness

“While regulations allow up to 49% chicory in coffee, the labeling was often hidden on the back of the packaging,” one of the government officials said, requesting anonymity. “Chicory is used to mask coffee's natural bitterness, effectively increasing consumer consumption. To improve transparency, a new amendment from the 48th Food Authority meeting mandates that these ratios be moved to the ‘front of the pack.' This ensures consumers can easily see the blend details alongside the brand name before deciding to purchase.”