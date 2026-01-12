Beyond the corner office: Why Indian employers are betting on executive coaches to retain talent
Devina Sengupta 4 min read 12 Jan 2026, 05:51 am IST
Indian companies are expanding executive coaching beyond CXOs to high-potential managers to improve retention amid volatility, AI disruption, and changing leadership expectations. Employers see coaching as an ROI-positive investment that will help in moderating salary costs.
India’s largest companies are pushing executive coaching beyond the corner office.
