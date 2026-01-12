Once reserved for CXOs, coaching is now reaching high-potential managers as companies look for new ways to retain talent amid slower salary growth, rising leadership demands, and rapid technological change.

The shift reflects how leadership expectations have evolved since the pandemic. Boards and shareholders are no longer looking just at business metrics. They want leaders who navigate uncertainty, manage younger and multi-generational teams, and adapt quickly to rapid changes artificial intelligence and digital disruption bring in.

At the Hinduja group of companies, starting this month, over 100 senior executives will be trained by external executive coaches with an eye on strategic impact, according to Amit Chincholikar, group president–HR at Hinduja Group.

“The emphasis has shifted from purely number-driven and outcomes-based leadership to leaders who are self aware, authentic, open to vulnerability, and able to bring empathy and even humour into their leadership style," noted Chincholikar.

A retention tool, not a CXO perk

For years, coaching in India was largely a CXO privilege. It was typically used as a corrective measure for a trait that may hinder their business decisions by a senior leader, experts said.

That is changing.

“Earlier Indian corporates did not have the budget for coaching and those who did, gave it to their CXOs," said Alinaa Menon, founder of True North Coaching Academy. Today, CXOs and two levels below them are being assigned coaches as part of leadership development and succession planning, she added.

Unlike training programmes, the focus of coaching is not on giving answers. Coaches listen, ask questions and challenge assumptions—with the intent of helping executives arrive at their own insights. The aim is to build self-awareness and better decision-making, rather than short-term fixes.

Menon, who also mentors and certifies individuals to become certified coaches, said transformative coaching seeks to reshape core beliefs, influencing how leaders approach work, teams, and life over the long term.

Response to tough payroll math

The demand for coaches comes at a time as companies find it difficult to retain senior talent despite—even in relatively cold job market.

As salary growth moderates, retention strategies are shifting from outright cash counters to contract-based controls. Companies have introduced clawback options in employment contracts across levels. Listed companies are opting for more stock-linked compensation without committing to immediate payouts.

Coaching fits neatly into this shift. It shows that the company is invested in an employee's career growth. Certified executive coaches typically charge ₹50,000– ₹60,000 for a 90-minute session.

And this investment is worth it.

A Mint analysis shows that employee costs at Nifty 500 firms were 15% of net sales in the September quarter of 2025, compared with 15.4% in the same period a year earlier. This moderation was still a rise from 14.4% in the March 2025 quarter highlighting pressure on margins and the limits of compensation-led retention.

Ever more challenging leadership

Coaches say the demand reflects how complex leadership roles have become.

Companies today need senior executives who, while being focused on results, are also aware of their own blind spots, said Mahrukh Bandorawalla, an executive coach with 18 years of experience. "Add to that the level of complexity and ambiguity in business today combined with the need for speed, plus challenges of dealing with a multi-generational workforce, hybrid working, pressures of digitalisation etc…. (It) means that CXOs today have less time to take critical decisions."

This has made coaching a “safe space" for senior leaders, Bandorawalla said, especially when decision-making stakes are high.

Institutionalizing coaching

Several large business groups have formalized coaching programmes.

IT-services-to-tyre-maker conglomerate RPG Group said around 10-12 senior leaders across group companies undergo coaching engagements each financial year. These typically last six to eight months and focus on specific leadership outcomes.

“Investment in coaching signifies our faith, commitment, and investment in our leaders to lead their business and people now and in the future," said Udayan Dutt, president - group HR, RPG Group. The group is also encouraging CXO-minus-two leaders to earn coaching accreditations to build internal capability.

Others moved earlier. Aditya Birla Group began its coaching programme nearly a decade ago. Ashok Ramchandran, director – HR at Aditya Birla Group said in an email response that 88% of employees receiving coaching reported improvements in goal clarity, problem-solving skills, and job satisfaction.

In less than a decade, 4,312 employees sought coaching through ABG’s internal network, the group said in an email response. “As the programme scaled up, ABG introduced standard operating procedures, technology platforms, impact-measurement frameworks, and upskilling of coaches to address consistency and quality challenges," said Ramchandran.

The trend from the companies seems clear: as leadership roles grow more complex and compensation alone becomes less effective as a retention lever, executive coaching has become a strategic investment and not a niche perk for honchos alone.