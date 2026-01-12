Companies today need senior executives who, while being focused on results, are also aware of their own blind spots, said Mahrukh Bandorawalla, an executive coach with 18 years of experience. "Add to that the level of complexity and ambiguity in business today combined with the need for speed, plus challenges of dealing with a multi-generational workforce, hybrid working, pressures of digitalisation etc…. (It) means that CXOs today have less time to take critical decisions."