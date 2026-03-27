After oil and gas, West Asia war now threatens condom shortage in India

According to Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI), a think tank that promotes gender equity and reproductive health, women, especially those in low-income and rural communities, are the first to lose out if the costs of contraceptives rise or access becomes uncertain. “With over 9% of Indian women having an unmet need for family planning according to NFHS-5, the governments must anticipate such disruptions and ensure uninterrupted access through strong public procurement and distribution systems.”