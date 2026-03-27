New Delhi: Condom production is facing disruption and prices are expected to jump as Indian contraceptive manufacturers grapple with a shortage of key inputs, with the war in West Asia squeezing supply chains across sectors.
After oil and gas, West Asia war now threatens condom shortage in India
SummaryPrices of key inputs such as ammonia and silicone oil have jumped amid supply crunch, hurting production and order execution, say condom makers
New Delhi: Condom production is facing disruption and prices are expected to jump as Indian contraceptive manufacturers grapple with a shortage of key inputs, with the war in West Asia squeezing supply chains across sectors.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More