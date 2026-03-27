After oil and gas, West Asia war now threatens condom shortage in India

New Delhi: Condom production is facing disruption and prices are expected to jump as Indian contraceptive manufacturers grapple with a shortage of key inputs, with the war in West Asia squeezing supply chains across sectors.
New Delhi: Condom production is facing disruption and prices are expected to jump as Indian contraceptive manufacturers grapple with a shortage of key inputs, with the war in West Asia squeezing supply chains across sectors.
HLL Lifecare Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd and Cupid Ltd are grappling with the unavailability of silicone oil (polydimethylsiloxane PDMS) and a surge in ammonia prices, according to multiple people aware of the development. Ammonia is used to stabilize latex and remove excess proteins, while silicone oil coating acts as a lubricant.
HLL Lifecare Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd and Cupid Ltd are grappling with the unavailability of silicone oil (polydimethylsiloxane PDMS) and a surge in ammonia prices, according to multiple people aware of the development. Ammonia is used to stabilize latex and remove excess proteins, while silicone oil coating acts as a lubricant.
Production and order execution have been affected by supply constraints and price volatility in key inputs such as polyvinyl chloride foil, aluminium foil, poly, chemicals, and other packaging materials, as well as by logistics disruptions, said a senior executive from a leading condom maker in the country.
Around 40–50% price hike is expected in ammonia, and an “exorbitant increase in the price of silicone oil is causing market uncertainty”, said an executive, who didn’t want to be identified.
Trade disruption
As it nears four weeks, the West Asia war has disrupted trade through the Strait of Hormuz. India’s $1.7 billion contraceptive market relies on imports for around 86% of its anhydrous ammonia, sourced from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman.
“The West Asian conflict’s domino effect is now disrupting contraceptive manufacturing, making price hikes and supply shortages imminent,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, former president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin chapter. “Unfortunately, this affects the most vulnerable the hardest; even slight price increases can lead to a decline in contraceptive use, especially among socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. Downstream effects include unplanned pregnancies, rising maternal and infant mortality, and an STI (sexually transmitted infections) rebound.”
The cost of energy-intensive ammonia and petrochemical derivatives has jumped from $0.48/kg to $0.68/kg, according to IMARC Group and openPR, which tracked these shifts across global regions impacted by the West Asia conflict.
“Mostly, the raw materials are sourced domestically, but silicone oil comes from China with its production tied to refinery processes,” said another executive requesting anonymity.
“Ammonia plays a pivotal role in stabilizing natural rubber latex. Before latex is processed into condoms, it is treated with ammonia to prevent coagulation and enzymatic attack during storage and transport. Without sufficient ammonia, the raw latex thickens and solidifies, rendering it useless for high-precision dipping,” said this executive.
Policy impact
Any supply shortage in contraceptives may also impact India's National Family Planning Programme targets of achieving a 75% demand satisfaction with modern methods by 2030, which requires an additional 22.5 million users.
Queries emailed on 25 March to the health and family welfare ministry and HLL did not elicit any response.
Manforce condoms maker Mankind Pharma Ltd, Durex maker Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Skore manufacturer TTK Healthcare, Kamasutra brand owner Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Cupid declined to comment.
Coromandel International Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, which import ammonia for multiple industries, including fertilizers, declined to comment.
Queries emailed to petrochemical firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., remained unanswered.
“Our raw materials come from a global supplier. Due to the war, people are storing these products in bulk to keep a stock in the inventory, which has affected our input pricing, which may further go up in the coming days,” said one of the leading condom makers, requesting anonymity.
According to Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI), a think tank that promotes gender equity and reproductive health, women, especially those in low-income and rural communities, are the first to lose out if the costs of contraceptives rise or access becomes uncertain. “With over 9% of Indian women having an unmet need for family planning according to NFHS-5, the governments must anticipate such disruptions and ensure uninterrupted access through strong public procurement and distribution systems.”