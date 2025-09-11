“In simple terms, the business landscape in India over the last decade can be likened to combining a country like Taiwan and a continent like Africa into one economy. You’ll see that Taiwan is eating up Africa. In a similar way, conglomerates have only become stronger and bigger in the last ten years or so," said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, a Mumbai-based portfolio management services provider.