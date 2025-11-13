An upended market is ending the era of long-serving consumer, retail CEOs in India
Suneera Tandon 7 min read 13 Nov 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
India's consumer businesses face leadership churn as CEOs face pressure from tech-led market shifts and competition from new-age brands. Recruiters note a generational shift is needed to connect with young shoppers and protect market share amid fluctuating demand and supply chain challenges.
New Delhi: India’s consumer businesses, once known for stable management and long CEO tenures, are witnessing top-level churn across sectors such as retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), as pressure mounts on top executives to counter new-age brands, safeguard market share, and deploy technology across businesses, said recruiters and former CEOs.
