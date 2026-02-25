BENGALURU: The market for kitchen appliances, consumer electronics and furniture is entering a new phase: upgrade and switch. Consumer goods across categories are being replaced faster than ever, especially by young, salaried professionals in urban centres.
Gen Z and millennials power India's rapid upgrade cycle, making old brand loyalty a thing of the past
SummaryIndian consumers, especially young urban professionals, are increasingly replacing their home appliances, electronics, and even furniture much faster than before. Long-term ownership is now shifting to a 2-3-year upgrade cycle.
BENGALURU: The market for kitchen appliances, consumer electronics and furniture is entering a new phase: upgrade and switch. Consumer goods across categories are being replaced faster than ever, especially by young, salaried professionals in urban centres.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More