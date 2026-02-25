Gen Z and millennials power India's rapid upgrade cycle, making old brand loyalty a thing of the past

BENGALURU: The market for kitchen appliances, consumer electronics and furniture is entering a new phase: upgrade and switch. Consumer goods across categories are being replaced faster than ever, especially by young, salaried professionals in urban centres.
What was once a 7-10-year purchase cycle is increasingly being compressed into a 2-3 year refresh. Almost 46% of consumers now replace durables every 2-3 years, while 63% switch brands when they upgrade, according to data by staffing and consulting firm GI Group Holding shared exclusively with Mint.
Sonal Arora, country manager at GI Group Holding, said the shift is particularly visible among younger cohorts.
“Over the past three years, 93% of Gen Z and 72% of millennials have switched brands, compared with less than half among older generations,” Arora said.
The switching is not confined to one segment. Younger consumers are experimenting across home appliances, kitchen categories and other forms of general merchandise, actively reassessing their options with every purchase rather than default to past choices, according to Arora.
The upgrade impulse extends even to categories such as furniture, where replacement cycles are beginning to shorten, particularly in urban markets.
“Traditionally, furniture replacement cycles in India were long. However, urban consumers today are upgrading faster,” said Kulbhushan Atkar, head of marketing and furniture category at Pepperfry, pointing to sofas, recliners and home décor where the upgrade windows were noticeably shorter than a few years ago.
Health and functionality now play a bigger role for younger consumers, according to Madhumitha Uday Kumar, co-founder of The Indus Valley, a kitchenware company.
“For categories like cookware and kitchen appliances, average order values have shot up as consumers are showing affinity for experimental devices and products, especially those that meet international standards. The ethos has moved away from ‘getting the best out of everything’ to ‘make the right investment both in terms of money and time,’” she said.
Upgrade economy
Young professionals now account for 37% of sales of fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD) and 45% of financed purchases, according to GI Group Holding’s new report titled The Rise of Aspirational India, which tracks their consumption patterns. With stable salaries and comfort with EMIs, they are accelerating product cycles that once used to last for almost a decade.
Financing plays a decisive role. With 57% of consumers using EMI or buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) schemes, the psychological barrier of large upfront payments has weakened, Arora noted.
“Monthly affordability has replaced lifetime durability as the key decision metric. This has made premiumization more accessible and shortened the distance between aspiration and ownership,” Arora added.
Aparna, a 35-year-old psychologist in Bengaluru, said that upgrading feels routine now. “My recliner was fine, but the newer models had better features and design. With EMI, it made sense to switch after just two years,” she said.
Anuj, a 28-year-old chef in Pune, said that reviews and specifications decide the frequency of upgrades, especially for kitchen appliances like air-fryers and coffee machines.
Retailers are adapting accordingly. Trade-in offers, exchange festivals and financing tie-ups are structured to encourage quicker replacement.
About 20% of Pepperfry’s sales are financed through EMI and BNPL options, and this is growing year-on-year, particularly in higher-ticket segments such as sofas and bedroom sets. Flexible payment options are increasingly enabling customers to upgrade sooner than they might have in the past, Pepperfry’s Atkar noted.
Resetting loyalty
However, as upgrades become more frequent, a structural shift is taking hold: brand loyalty is weakening.
“Consumers do actively reassess their choices with each purchase and upgrade cycle,” Arora told Mint, adding that buyers now prioritize features and affordability and are open to word-of-mouth recommendations rather than remain loyal to a brand out of habit.
With each upgrade becoming a fresh contest, companies face the test of loyalty and have been forced to rethink how they position and defend the relevance of their brands in a high-churn market. So, while the market has become more dynamic, it has also created unpredictability, according to Arora.
According to the report, 63% of consumers switched brands within a product category when making a recent purchase, and in value-for-money home and kitchen appliances, about three in four have switched in the past three years. Consumer companies acknowledge the challenge.
“Customers do cross-shop. That’s a reality in digital commerce,” said Pepperfry’s Atkar.
Product features and innovation, peer reviews and ratings, and price are the top three drivers of brand switching, according to GI Group’s Arora. “While retailers can nudge consumer choices to a degree, customers largely rely on their own research and evaluation criteria, selecting products that best align with their lifestyle, preferences, and needs.”
But retailers are making strides to build better relationships with customers, especially younger users who are experimental.
The bulk of Pepperfry’s long-term investment is directed toward strengthening brand salience, trust and consideration, Atkar noted, adding that it actively tracks repeat behaviour, category progression and engagement metrics to understand switching patterns and improve retention.
Other high-interest areas for Pepperfry include private labels and differentiated marketplace assortment as well as post-purchase experience including delivery, installation and service.
“Nearly 65% of our customers come back for a second purchase, and that number has steadily improved over the last 2-3 years,” Atkar said.
The Indus Valley, which has a 30% retention rate, has put in place several initiatives including content creation to drive awareness and focus on post-sales service to improve repeat purchases.