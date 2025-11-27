Cross-border payments licences spawn a new funding rush for fintechs
27 Nov 2025
Summary
India's cross-border payments are transforming as RBI's PA-CB license allows fintechs like BriskPe and Xflow to streamline transactions. This shift could enable fintechs to capture 15-20% of the $1.6 trillion market, enhancing efficiency for small businesses amidst growing investor interest.
India’s cross-border payments space, long constrained by clunky bank processes and SWIFT rails, is being rewired. A year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced its payment aggregator-cross border (PA-CB) licence, fintechs such as BriskPe, Xflow and Skydo are building regulated pipes for export and import flows. And their growth prospects have funders lining up fresh capital to grow that business.
