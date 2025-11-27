Seizing the opportunity

Vivek Ramji Iyer, partner and national leader, financial services at Grant Thornton Bharat said that cross‑border remittances remain heavily paper‑driven even as India builds out digital public infrastructure. With PA-CB reforms, he now believes there is “a huge opportunity" to digitize cross-border payments. “Banks have not moved fast enough to re‑engineer end‑to‑end documentation and workflows for exporters and importers for solving for faster cross border settlements, and the new framework is the RBI’s way of shaking up an ecosystem that had grown too comfortable with legacy processes and narrow trade and treasury businesses," Iyer added.