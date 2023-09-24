‘India developers exceptional, but talent shortage issue is structural’5 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:40 PM IST
In an interview, Mike Hanley, chief security officer and senior vice-president of engineering at GitHub, spoke about how the shortage of cybersecurity talent remains acute in India and globally, and what the platform is doing to tackle growing cyber attacks
NEW DELHI : India is home to the second-largest developer base for GitHub, the world’s largest platform for storing, hosting and sharing code. Data shared exclusively with Mint by GitHub revealed India to have over 11.4 million individual developers on the platform, while over 440,000 Indian companies also host and share their code through the platform. All this contributed to nearly 30 million code repositories on GitHub by Indian users. In an interview, Mike Hanley, chief security officer and senior vice-president of engineering at GitHub, spoke about how, despite these figures and the advent of generative AI, the shortage of cyber security talent remains acute in India and globally, what the platform is doing to tackle growing cyber attacks, and why training professionals is not the only way to address the talent shortage. Edited excerpts: