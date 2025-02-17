Implementing robust animal surveillance and a comprehensive One Health strategy is crucial to controlling the spread of this infection, said Dr. Althaf, an epidemiologist and professor of Community Medicine at Government Medical College, Trivandrum. "As a zoonotic disease, it poses a significant threat, with frequent outbreaks occurring across various regions of the Western Ghats," he said and added that the KFD vaccine is a two-dose jab, whose second dose is given after an interval of 6-9 months.