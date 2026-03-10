Electric scooter maker Ather Energy plans to increase its sales network in the country to over 1,000 stores in a year's time, surpassing rival Ola Electric's retail footprint and signalling a doubling-down on distribution.
Ather eyes big distribution push in FY27 adding 400 stores—in stark contrast with Ola Electric's shrunk footprint
SummaryAther Energy plans a big distribution push expanding its store network to over 1,100 by March 2027—opening more than a store every day on an average. Read about the newest warfront in Indian electric scooters market blended with insights from an earlier Ather CEO Tarun Mehta interview.
Electric scooter maker Ather Energy plans to increase its sales network in the country to over 1,000 stores in a year's time, surpassing rival Ola Electric's retail footprint and signalling a doubling-down on distribution.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More