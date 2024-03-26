India emerging as key hub in GE HealthCare's global strategy: CEO Arduini
The company’s India unit is planning to invest ₹8,000 crore over a period of five years, starting next financial year
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India's significance in GE HealthCare's global supply chain is set to enhance further with its India unit announcing plans to invest ₹8,000 crore over the next five years, starting next financial year, Peter J. Arduini, president and chief executive, GE HealthCare, said in an interview.