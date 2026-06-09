Carmaker caution drags India's engineering services companies

Manoj Raghavan, CEO of Tata Elxsi, during the company’s post-earnings conference call on 21 April, said, "…given the current geopolitical and all the war and all that, while we have the deals in hand and we will definitely look at ramping up and so on, there could be some amount of uncertainty. We are still talking to customers on that. Having said that, I think maybe we would look at a high-single digit exit, may not get into a double-digit for automotive.”