India’s equity fundraising may not cross last year’s high of $60 billion this year: Jefferies

India’s equity capital markets activity may fall below last year’s record $60 billion as a subdued start to 2026, uncertainty over crude oil and global interest rates weigh on dealmaking, Jefferies’ managing director Jibi Jacob told Mint in an interview.
“We expect the total levels to be somewhere between $55-60 billion across IPOs, blocks and QIPs,” he said, after about $34 billion was raised so far this year. The figure includes listings for which dates have been announced but are yet to get listed.