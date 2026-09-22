India’s equity fundraising may not cross last year’s high of $60 billion this year: Jefferies

MUMBAI : India’s equity capital markets activity may fall below last year’s record $60 billion as a subdued start to 2026, uncertainty over crude oil and global interest rates weigh on dealmaking, Jefferies’ managing director Jibi Jacob told Mint in an interview.
MUMBAI : India’s equity capital markets activity may fall below last year’s record $60 billion as a subdued start to 2026, uncertainty over crude oil and global interest rates weigh on dealmaking, Jefferies’ managing director Jibi Jacob told Mint in an interview.
“We expect the total levels to be somewhere between $55-60 billion across IPOs, blocks and QIPs,” he said, after about $34 billion was raised so far this year. The figure includes listings for which dates have been announced but are yet to get listed.
“We expect the total levels to be somewhere between $55-60 billion across IPOs, blocks and QIPs,” he said, after about $34 billion was raised so far this year. The figure includes listings for which dates have been announced but are yet to get listed.
Jacob, who heads equity capital markets for India, said block deals are likely to average $25-27 billion by the end of this year, lower than the $30 billion in 2025. “Even IPOs are expected to hover around the $17-$19 billion range as opposed to the $20 billion raised last year while QIPs may amount to the same level of about $8 billion,” he described.
Jefferies was involved in the promoter block trades in Adani Ports ($786 million) in May, Lodha ($197 million) and Ajanta Pharma ($107 million) in June, and UltraTech Cement ($304 million) in August, among others. It managed QIPs for Adani Enterprises ($1.57 billion) in July, JSW Infrastructure ($794 million) and KIMS ($158 million) in June, and JSW Energy ($413 million) in May.
It also advised on a string of major listings including SBI Funds Management’s $1.22 billion IPO and pre-IPO in July, and Manipal ($961 million), Dhoot Transmission ($322 million) and Molbio’s pre-IPO and IPO ($115 million) in August.
Listing gains
While the year began on a muted note, Indian IPOs have already added about $110 billion in market capitalization between January and September. With a couple of large issuances still to come, that could easily cross $200 billion for the full year, Jacob said.
“IPO companies added about $550-600 billion in market cap between 2020 and 2025,” he added.
Jacob expects the longer-term pipeline to remain strong, forecasting that IPOs could add about $1.5 trillion in market capitalization over the next five-seven years as companies seek public listings attracted by India’s high valuations.
“The next wave of companies coming to the public markets won’t necessarily be $10-20 billion companies. There are plenty of businesses in the $1 billion to $10 billion range of market cap that will get created and come to market over the next few years. That’s the breadth of opportunity we see,” he said.
India has also become increasingly important for global and domestic investors, with local savings continuing to flow into equities. “This has given private equity firms, particularly those pursuing control deals, greater confidence in using IPOs as a route to gradually pare their stakes. As a result, the timeline for IPOs has also shortened,” he said.
This is reflected in private equity-backed companies such as Bain-backed Dhoot Transmission and RSB Transmissions and Carlyle-backed Knack Global and Roop Automotives. These companies raised capital from investment firms over the last 12-18 months and are now either listed or in various stages of the IPO process.
Valuation premium
India will continue commanding a growth premium in valuations. “Some of the premium valuations are also due to capital controls, for e.g. Indian residents can only transfer up to $250,000 under LRS. Secondly, the overall cap on mutual funds to invest overseas is just $7bn,” he said.
While GIFT City investing is a welcome change, Jacob said multinational companies are likely to continue exploring local listings to gain strategic visibility in Indian markets and access liquidity at higher multiples.
Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics and Carraro listed their Indian subsidiaries between 2024-25, while Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Fossil, Pernod Ricard and Carlsberg are also looking to list their local units.
Over the last two years, domestic mutual funds have become more active in anchor books and are increasingly playing the role of price setters in IPOs. This contrasts with earlier years when foreign institutional investors (FIIs) played that role. Recent issuances, however, have seen a rebound in FII participation, particularly in select companies such as Manipal Hospitals, NSE, SBI Funds Management, Dhoot Transmission and Milky Mist.
Unlike in previous cycles, Jacob said Indian markets are in a “much better position” because of their greater dependence on domestic capital. “In some of the previous situations, we heavily relied on foreign capital. So, any global shocks caused significant jitters in the Indian markets, but now we are in a more resilient zone,” he said.
Second-half rush
Jacob also emphasized the sustained four-year trend of IPO activity being concentrated in the second half of the year. “From 2023 onwards, we are seeing 80% of the IPOs happen in the latter part of the year,” he said.
In the first six months of 2023, nine companies raised about ₹8,070 crore, while the second half saw 48 companies raise ₹41,365 crore through IPOs, Primedatabase data showed. Around 60% of the issues were in the second half of 2024, with companies raising ₹1.28 trillion compared with ₹31,279 crore in the first half.
About 79 companies raised ₹1.3 trillion in July-December 2025, compared with ₹45,375 crore across 25 issues in January-June 2025. The trend has become more pronounced this year, with 54 companies raising ₹81,927 crore as of 10 September. In the first six months, 27 issues raised ₹22,572 crore, Primedatabase showed.
Jefferies continues to see sustained activity in industrials and manufacturing across India’s equity capital markets, followed by healthcare and technology. Financial services have been relatively slower.
“In some sectors, the dislocation is working in favour of private markets, where you can get better value than in the public markets, particularly in NBFCs,” Jacob said.