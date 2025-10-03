A ₹2,500 crore lawsuit is India's first corporate class action. Here's why legal firms, boardrooms are watching it close
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 03 Oct 2025, 03:18 pm IST
Summary
The suit over alleged ₹2,500 crore asset siphoning could force new transparency and accountability on India’s biggest boards.
NEW DELHI: Law firms are closely watching the case of minority shareholders of Jindal Poly Films against promoters Shyam Sunder Jindal and Subhadra Jindal over an alleged “siphoning of assets" of more than ₹2,500 crore—the first corporate class action suit ever in India.
