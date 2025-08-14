India’s consumer giants put their ad money where the shoppers are

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Marico Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and other consumer goods companies are allocating 30-50% of their media budgets for online advertising, in a strategic shift away from traditional media such as television.

For Dabur India Ltd, digital is now a core pillar of its media strategy, accounting for over 30% of its advertising spending currently, up from about 10% in 2020-21. In FY25, the consumer goods company spent ₹864.6 crore, or 6.9% of its ₹12,563 crore consolidated revenue from operations, on advertising and publicity.

“This shift mirrors where our consumers are. They are spending more time on mobile, OTT (video streaming platforms), and increasingly on connected TV, which is emerging as a high-impact medium for reaching premium and urban audiences," said Rajiv Dubey, head of media at Dabur India.

“Digital offers us sharper targeting, real-time measurement, and seamless integration with e-commerce and quick-commerce, enabling a direct impact on sales," he added. “Influencer marketing has also scaled rapidly, with the number of influencer-led campaigns at Dabur growing over 2.5 times in the last three years, spanning macro, micro, and regional creators."

A large portion of overall media spending in India is now online, fueled by the proliferation of smartphones and increased access to cheaper data, which allows more consumers to browse content online.

In 2024, digital media accounted for 60% of all ad revenue, according to recent estimates by media buying company GroupM. Television’s share of advertising revenues stood at 26%, a small decline from the year prior, while print accounted for 10%.

Overall, GroupM expects Indian advertising to grow by 7% in 2025 to reach ₹1,64,137 crore, adding an incremental ₹10,730 crore.

Where consumers go

More than half of Hindustan Unilever’s media spending is now online, with a large portion allocated to social media promotions, former chief executive Rohit Jawa said following the consumer goods giant’s earnings announcement last month.

“We are going where the consumers are going, if they watch more social media, we go there. If they watch more media on digital platforms, we go there. So we go where the eyeballs go," he said. “Our intention is to follow the viewer and to be competitive on the aggregate in terms of our share of voice. That means we have to change the way we do marketing and brand content."

On a consolidated basis, the maker of Lux soaps and Kissan sauces, spent ₹6,199 crore on advertising and promotions in FY25.

HUL’s strategy isn’t limited to urban markets but also aimed at reaching consumers in rural areas, “ Jawa said. “It’s not just an urban thing; influencers are in rural areas also. For brands like Wheel (detergent), we are testing influencers or even using digital channels like YouTube."

Other fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) too are engaging influencers to reach consumers on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, taking the fight to online-first or direct-to-consumer brands, some of which rely solely on social media to sell their products.

“Media monies have always chased eyeballs. There was a time when advertising was print-heavy, then it moved to TV, and now it’s digital because that’s where the consumption is," said Shantanu Sirohi, CEO, Interactive Avenues, the digital agency under the IPG Mediabrands, a media and marketing services company.

“Digital isn’t just one thing but within that 7-10 things," he said. As a result, digital is more cost-effective as an advertising medium.

Television, on the other hand, has become more fragmented with more regional channels and options. “If companies wish to chase larger volumes and make a big impact, the number of large shows or properties where brands can go big are limited (say, the Indian Premier League or Kaun Banega Crorepati).," he added.

‘No one media model’

Among other large FMCG companies, Godrej Consumer Products too has increased its spending on digital media—from 5-6% of its overall media spending pre-covid to 20-25% now.

“Many global markets we operate in may have higher digital spends. In India, we are roughly about three-fourths on TV and one-fourth on digital. A lot of the digital spending is actually on connected TV," said Ashwin Moorthy, global head of marketing, India, at Godrej Consumer Products.

Connected TV refers to any television set that connects to the internet, allowing users access to video streaming platforms.

“We realize today that there’s no one media model. The view we have taken is [that] we need to look at media from the perspective of where the consumer is likely to be exposed to an ad in the most impactful way at the cheapest possible cost," Moorthy said.

The company, which sells brands such as Cinthol soaps and Hit mosquito repellant, spent ₹1,020.22 crore on advertising and publicity in FY25.

Marico’s digital media spending has also increased substantially from a few years ago to 30% now, according to the company.

“Some of our brands like Livon (haircare brand) will have a far greater majority of spending online versus a brand like Saffola (edible oil," said Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO.

“This doesn’t include the digital-first brands (such as PureSense for skincare and CocoSoul for hair) where 100% of spending is digital," Gupta added. “If I add the digital brands, we will be one of the biggest digital spenders because those brands have a high A2S (advertising-to-sales ratio) and they have high gross margins."